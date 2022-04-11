CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson was suspended for three games for intentionally throwing at Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen in the top of the eighth inning of Saturday's 9-0 win, the league announced Monday.

Thompson, 27, threw three consecutive inside pitches to McCutchen after a first-pitch strike. The final one hit McCutchen in the hip causing the benches to clear. The veteran took umbrage with Thompson throwing a first-pitch cutter to him followed by three inside fastballs.

"The biggest takeaway for me is you're throwing a slider [cutter] away on the first pitch for a strike," McCutchen said. "What are you trying to do? Are you trying to make me guess, 'Oh you're going to pitch to me now?' Then you're going to try and hit me? That's a little much."

Thompson was seemingly retaliating for several hit batsmen by Milwaukee pitchers, including Cubs catcher Willson Contreras getting hit in both of the first two games of the series. Earlier in the game, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ had to leave Saturday's contest after getting hit in the knee by Brewers reliever Trevor Gott.

Thompson will begin serving his three-game suspension on Tuesday unless he appeals. In that case, the punishment would be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

Cubs' manager David Ross is automatically suspended for one game and will serve it on Tuesday. Both he and Thompson were also fined due to the incident.