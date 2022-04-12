SAN FRANCISCO -- Manny Machado's RBI groundout in the seventh inning put San Diego ahead, Austin Nola hit his first home run of the season and the Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Monday night.

Twin brothers relieving for opposing clubs, Taylor and Tyler Rogers, both pitched and factored in -- Taylor earning his third save and Tyler (0-1) taking the loss.

According to Elias Sports Bureau research, this marked the first time that twin brothers pitched against each other in MLB history. Entering Monday, there had been only one game in MLB history in which two twin brothers pitched, but they were on the same team: on July 31, 1956, Johnny and Eddie O'Brien both pitched for the Pirates against the Cardinals.

The Rogers twins chatted behind the cage before the game, then later exchanged the lineup cards and posed for a photo with the umpire crew.

"Probably if you put them in the same uniform you couldn't tell them apart," Padres manager Bob Melvin said. "I know it's a special day for both of them being able to be on the field together. There's twins and then there's twins, and that is a difficult one to tell apart.''

Giants reliever Tyler Rogers shakes hands with his brother, Taylor Rogers of the Padres, as they exchange lineups before their game in San Francisco on Monday night. Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group via AP

Jake Cronenworth's RBI single in the ninth provided insurance for the Padres.

Pierce Johnson loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth on a walk to Steven Duggar, but Mauricio Dubon struck out swinging.

Nola connected in the fifth only for the Giants to tie it in the sixth on a two-out wild pitch by winner Steven Wilson (2-0).

San Diego right-hander Nick Martinez made his first major league start since 2017 for Texas after spending three of the past four years playing in Japan. He allowed one run on five hits, struck out six and walked one over five innings.

Giants starter Alex Wood struck out six over 4⅓ innings, allowing two runs on five hits in his first 2022 start.

Melvin said that Padres left-hander Blake Snell, scratched from his start Sunday with tightness in his left upper leg, will wait until Tuesday to throw and then the Padres will determine whether he might need a stint on the 10-day injured list.

"He's walking around OK,'' Melvin said, not ready to guess on Snell's status. "I want to leave it open. I'm a little skeptical based on the fact that he had to be scratched yesterday, but I don't want to get ahead of myself and I want him to have some input.''

