CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox placed right-handed starter Lucas Giolito (abdominal strain) and outfielder AJ Pollock (right hamstring strain) on the injured list Tuesday while recalling pitchers Jimmy Lambert and Anderson Severino from Triple-A Charlotte.

Giolito is expected to miss only a couple of starts after leaving Opening Day after four innings on Friday.

"I've been feeling significantly better with each day," he said Tuesday morning. "I've been able to keep my arm moving, which was super important for me in this process."

Giolito was scheduled to throw in the outfield before the White Sox's game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. If all goes well, he'll be back on the mound soon.

"It's a nice ramp-up, then get back out there," Giolito said.

Lambert will take Giolito's place in the rotation. He'll start Thursday against the Mariners after throwing three innings in Triple-A last week. He was a fifth-round pick in 2016, starting three major league games in his career.

Pollock is on paternity leave anyway, so the White Sox said it would be better to just put him on injured reserve so they can assess his hamstring injury when he returns later in the week.

Severino, 27, has appeared in two games with Charlotte this season, allowing three runs on three hits with four strikeouts over 2⅓ innings pitched.