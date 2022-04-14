NEW YORK -- Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was pulled from Wednesday night's 6-4 win at Yankee Stadium with left side discomfort.

Hernandez grounded out to second base in the sixth inning and left the field in pain. He slammed his helmet as he made his way down the dugout tunnel back to the clubhouse.

The 29-year-old was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he hit .296 with 32 homers, 116 RBIs and an .870 OPS. He has finished in the top 20 of American League MVP voting in each of the past two seasons.