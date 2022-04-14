The Pittsburgh Pirates and All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year contract, a source familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

According to multiple reports, the new deal will pay $6.75 million over each of the next two seasons.

Reynolds and the Pirates were scheduled to go to arbitration after failing to come to an agreement on a one-year deal for 2022. Reynolds asked for $4.9 million, with Pittsburgh countering with $4.25 million.

Reynolds, 27, has blossomed with the Pirates after coming over in the January 2018 trade that sent center fielder Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants. Reynolds reached the majors in 2019 and moved to center field in 2021, hitting .302 with 24 homers and 90 RBIs while becoming an above-average defender.

Reynolds is batting .227 with one home run in five games this season for Pittsburgh. The Pirates are off to a 2-3 start heading into Thursday night's game against Washington.

The agreement comes two days after Pittsburgh signed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to an eight-year, $70 million contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.