Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has been put on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, the team said Thursday.

Hernandez grounded out to second base in the sixth inning of the Wednesday game against the New York Yankees and left the field in pain. He slammed his helmet as he made his way down the dugout tunnel back to the clubhouse.

An MRI confirmed the injury.

He had gotten off to a hot start this season, hitting. 316 with a home run and three RBIs.

The 29-year-old was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he hit .296 with 32 homers, 116 RBIs and an .870 OPS. He has finished in the top 20 of American League MVP voting each of the past two seasons.

In a corresponding roster move, the Blue Jays recalled infielder Gosuke Katoh from Triple-A Syracuse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.