Outfielder Byron Buxton is getting an MRI on his right knee after leaving in the first inning of Friday's game against the Red Sox in Boston, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Buxton was hurt on a last-second slide into second base after the Red Sox had misplayed his pop fly to shallow left field to lead off the game.

Speaking after Minnesota's 8-4 win, Baldelli said he'd hold off on making any roster moves until the results of the MRI came back to the team.

"We're not gonna go there yet. We're gonna wait and see what we find out," Baldelli told reporters.

Buxton signed a seven-year, $100 million extension with Minnesota in November, despite a checkered injury past.

Since he made his major league debut on June 14, 2015, he's played in just 500 of the Twins' 978 games and has been on the injured list 11 times in his career.