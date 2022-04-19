HOUSTON -- Astros second baseman Jose Altuve left Monday night's 8-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with what the team said is a left hamstring strain.

He is day to day and will undergo additional tests.

"We'll have more answers tomorrow," manager Dusty Baker said.

Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain.

Athletic trainers came to check on him and helped him to his feet before he gingerly walked to the dugout and into the clubhouse.

He was replaced by pinch runner Aledmys Diaz.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.