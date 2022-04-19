BOSTON -- The Red Sox placed catcher Christian Vazquez and infielder Jonathan Arauz on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, joining catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was placed on the COVID IL on Monday.

On Monday, Plawecki and two unnamed staff members tested positive for COVID-19, leading the Red Sox to call up Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester on an emergency basis. With Vazquez landing on the IL, Wong is the only catcher on the Red Sox roster.

Vazquez has hit .208 through his first seven games of the season. He hit his first home run of 2022 against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

To replace Arauz and Vazquez on the roster, the Red Sox called up reliever Tyler Danish and infielder Rob Refsnyder.