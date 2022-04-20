Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. went 1-for-3 with a double in his first rehab appearance Tuesday night for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Acuna batted leadoff for the visiting Stripers, flying out to center field in his first at bat, doubling off the wall in right-center in his second and then finishing his evening with a groundout to third.

Rehabbing @Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is all smiles after this double off the wall for @GoStripers! pic.twitter.com/ZeMNpe0n2U — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 19, 2022

He was replaced in right field in the sixth inning.

Pitching for Jacksonville was 23-year-old righty Max Meyer, ESPN's 33rd-ranked overall prospect.

Acuna is rehabbing a torn right ACL that ended his 2021 season. He opened this season on the 10-day injured list and had been working out at the club's spring training facility in North Port, Florida, before beginning the rehab assignment Tuesday in Jacksonville.