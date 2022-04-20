Jose Altuve falls to the ground after legging out an infield single and is forced to leave the game. (0:46)

The Houston Astros have placed second baseman Jose Altuve on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain.

The team recalled infielder J.J. Matijevic in a corresponding move.

Altuve left the Astros' 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday with the injury. Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain.

The seven-time All-Star and former American League MVP is hitting .167 with a home run and three RBIs in nine games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.