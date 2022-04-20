The Red Sox have reinstated catcher Christian Vazquez from the COVID-19 injury list, announcing the move ahead of the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston.

Vazquez was not in the lineup Wednesday night, with Connor Wong filling in again.

Vazquez and infielder Jonathan Arauz had been placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, joining catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was put on it a day earlier.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had said Vazquez and Arauz are vaccinated, allowing them to return to games quicker after they test negative.

Vazquez has hit .208 through his first seven games of the season. He hit his first home run of 2022 against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.