Red Sox remember Jerry Remy in emotional Fenway tribute

The Boston Red Sox said farewell to an icon on Wednesday night.

Jerry Remy, the former MLB second baseman and longtime Red Sox broadcaster, died of lung cancer on Oct. 30, 2021. A native of Fall River, Massachusetts, who grew up in Somerset, Remy was a stalwart defensive player and speedy stolen-base threat during 10 seasons with the Red Sox and then-California Angels. He made the 1978 All-Star team during his first season in Boston.

Remy was perhaps best known to baseball fans for his lengthy career as Red Sox color analyst. Red Sox fans were guaranteed at least a few times per season when Remy, alongside announcers like Sean McDonough, Dave O'Brien and, perhaps most famously, Don Orsillo, would break down into peals of laughter reacting to something happening on the field. Remy and Orsillo's call of the 2007 "pizza incident," in which a fan threw a slice of pizza at another fan who had failed to catch a fly ball, might have been one of the most memorable moments in Red Sox broadcast history. Remy, known as "RemDawg" was inducted into the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006 and was named president of Red Sox Nation on 2007.

Before their game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, the Red Sox invited Red Sox legends from on and off the field to pay tribute to their beloved friend and colleague.