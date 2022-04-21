CHICAGO -- The Braves and Cubs traded pitchers on Wednesday night with Atlanta reacquiring right-hander Jesse Chavez for left-hander Sean Newcomb.

Chavez, 38, was a key member of the Atlanta bullpen in 2021, helping the Braves to a World Series championship. He appeared in 30 regular-season games last year, compiling a 2.14 ERA, while pitching in seven postseason games without giving up a run. He was off to a slower start with the Cubs, allowing four runs in 5⅔ innings this year.

Newcomb, 29, was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday after appearing in three games, giving up four runs and seven hits in five innings. Newcomb was a starter for much of his career before reverting to the bullpen in recent seasons. He was a first-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2014 with his best years coming for the Braves in 2018 and 2019.

This will be the third time Chavez puts on a Braves uniform in his 15-year career. He played for them in 2010 before winning a ring in Atlanta over a decade later.