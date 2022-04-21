BOSTON -- Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team's three-game road trip against the Rays that begins Friday.

Cora, who is vaccinated and boosted, has been experiencing mild symptoms. He had been living in a hotel room for the past week after one of his children tested positive.

Bench coach Will Venable will manage the team in Cora's absence.

Cora's positive test follows a string of COVID-related absences for the Red Sox in recent days. Catcher Christian Vázquez and infielder Jonathan Araúz were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, joining catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was placed on the list Monday. The Red Sox reinstated Vázquez from the list Wednesday.