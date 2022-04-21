Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has had his administrative leave extended by Major League Baseball and the players' association through April 29, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple media reports.

He was placed on seven days' paid leave last July 2 under the union and MLB's joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two encounters earlier last year.

MLB and the union have since agreed to multiple extensions of the administrative leave.

Bauer has not pitched since June 29, 2021. He had a record of 8-2 and a 2.59 ERA in 17 appearances in his first season with the Dodgers. He signed a three-year, $102 million contract in early 2021 and was paid his $28 million salary for last year.

Los Angeles prosecutors declined to pursue assault and domestic violence charges against Bauer in February.

After the prosecutors' decision, Bauer vehemently denied in a seven-minute video posted on YouTube that he abused the woman. He said the two engaged in rough sex at her suggestion and followed guidelines they had agreed to in advance. He said each encounter ended with them joking and her spending the night.

ESPN does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.

After winning his first Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020, Bauer agreed to the deal to join his hometown Dodgers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.