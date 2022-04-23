Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means says he will undergo Tommy John surgery after follow-up testing confirmed he needs the procedure on his throwing elbow.

Means provided the update on social media Saturday after he was initially placed on the 10-day injured list April 15 and transferred to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

"After multiple MRI's it's confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery," Means wrote. "I'm obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I'm looking forward to watching what this team can do this year."

Means, who turns 29 on Sunday, was the Orioles' Opening Day starter this year and had made two starts this season, with a 3.38 ERA in eight innings.

He was viewed as the top pitcher on a staff that had the worst ERA in the major leagues last season. Means went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA in 2021, throwing a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners on May 5.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.