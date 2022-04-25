Kansas City Royals unveil City Connect uniforms

The Kansas City Royals have unveiled their City Connect uniforms, a tribute to the city's iconic fountains and art deco architecture.

"They've been a huge part of Kansas City that embellish the streets," said Royals senior vice president Sarah Tourville. "There was a fine line between making sure it was complimentary to your entire uniform portfolio, didn't offend the baseball purist but also edgy enough to do what it was intended to do, which is attract a younger, more diverse fan."

The logo on the sleeve is an homage to the team's original franchise logo from 1969. The triple braiding on the sleeves is reminiscent of the team's uniform from the 1980s while the new number styling is a reference to the city's art deco architecture. On the inside of the collar is "HEY HEY HEY HEY" in stitching, a nod to the Royals' victory song by Paul McCartney.

While the Royals are traditionally associated with powder blue, the decision to go with navy is a reference to the city's baseball history with the Athletics, Monarchs, Blues, Blue Sox and Packers all sporting the uniform at one point or another.

Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals

"The only thing we didn't do was put on BBQ," Tourville said. "It was so obvious and we wanted something that felt more fresh and forward."

The Royals were also choosing between designs that referenced the city's relationship with barbecue and jazz.

"This design is one that fans of any age can truly appreciate," said John Sherman, Royals CEO. "From the fountains that are a part of Kansas City's heritage, to the colors of the jersey signifying the rich history of baseball and the Kansas City Royals. The uniform showcases the distinct elements of our community."

The Royals will debut their City Connect uniforms on April 30 against the New York Yankees.