Free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto had shoulder surgery last week and will be ready to return in 2023, his agent, Scott Boras, told reporters Saturday.

The 29-year-old outfielder spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets. New York extended an $18.4 million qualifying offer in November to Conforto, who turned it down to test free agency.

Last season, he slashed .232/.384/.729 with 14 home runs and 55 RBI. That came after the best year of his career in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he hit .322 with a .927 OPS.