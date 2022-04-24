        <
          Agent says free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto had surgery on shoulder, will be ready for 2023

          11:49 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto had shoulder surgery last week and will be ready to return in 2023, his agent, Scott Boras, told reporters Saturday.

          The 29-year-old outfielder spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets. New York extended an $18.4 million qualifying offer in November to Conforto, who turned it down to test free agency.

          Last season, he slashed .232/.384/.729 with 14 home runs and 55 RBI. That came after the best year of his career in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he hit .322 with a .927 OPS.