Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario saw a retinal specialist on Monday, and will undergo a laser procedure in the coming days to correct blurred vision and swelling in his right eye, the team announced.

Rosario played in the Braves' 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday, appearing as a pinch hitter who took over in left field. He went 0-for-2 in the loss. Atlanta was off on Monday, and opens a home series Tuesday vs. the Chicago Cubs.

Rosario, like many of his teammates, is off to a slow start at the plate for the defending World Series champions. He is hitting just .068 with three hits in 44 at-bats. He has no RBIs to go with 10 strikeouts.

The MVP of last year's National League Championship Series, Rosario returned to the Braves this season on a two-year, $18 million contract, and with star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. on the injured list to start the season, a lot was expected from Rosario.

But he has just two hits in his past five games, and the scuffling Braves will take a 7-10 record into their series vs. the Cubs.

Help appears to be on the way, however, in the form of Acuna. Working his way back from a torn right ACL, the star outfielder is on a minor league rehabilitation assignment with a target date of May 6 to return to the Braves.

Acuna has been on a tear against Triple-A pitchers, hitting .417 in four games for Gwinnett through Saturday's action, and it remains to be seen if Rosario's absence might speed up Acuna's return.

Atlanta's contract with Rosario includes a team option for the 2024 season. He was acquired from Cleveland before last season's trading deadline. He hit .271 with 13 extra-base hits, including seven home runs during the regular season, but then took things to another level in the postseason, hitting .560 with three home runs and nine RBIs in the NLCS alone.

Overall, in 16 playoff games, he hit .383 with seven extra-base hits to help the Braves win the title. He also had an 11-game hitting streak in the postseason, tied for third longest in Braves playoff history.