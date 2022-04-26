The New York Mets say an MRI and a CT scan on ace Jacob deGrom showed "considerable healing" as he works his way back from a stress reaction on his right shoulder blade that has sidelined him since spring training.

According to a statement from the team on Monday night, the right-hander "has been cleared to begin loading and strengthening of the shoulder."

DeGrom will have follow-up tests on the shoulder in about three weeks, the Mets said.

The two-time National League Cy Young winner has been on the 10-day injured list since the beginning of the season with the injury. He got hurt late in spring training, leading the Mets to shut him down after an elbow sprain in his pitching arm sidelined him after July 7 of last year.