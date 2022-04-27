Outfielder Jon Jay, who played parts of 12 MLB seasons and won a World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Jay, who hasn't played since he was released by the Los Angeles Angels in March 2021, had a career .283 batting average with 37 home runs, 341 RBIs and 55 stolen bases.

"As a kid I remember watching SportsCenter highlights and imitating my favorite MLB players," Jay said in his post. "It is still surreal to me that I played Major league Baseball. As I officially retire from the game that changed my life, I want to thank everyone who has played a role in getting me here. ... Baseball, you will forever be in my heart."

Jay, 37, played his first six MLB seasons with the Cardinals. He also donned jerseys for the Padres, Cubs, Royals, Diamondbacks, White Sox and Angels during his career.