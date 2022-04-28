Giancarlo Stanton becomes the seventh fastest to 350 home runs with a 417-foot shot vs. the Orioles. (0:33)

NEW YORK -- Giancarlo Stanton became the seventh-fastest player to reach 350 career home runs, launching a 417-foot drive to help the New York Yankees top the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Stanton reached the milestone in 1,341 games. According to Elias Sports Bureau research, the only players to reach 350 homers faster were Babe Ruth, Albert Pujols, Harmon Killebrew, Alex Rodriguez, Juan Gonzalez and Mark McGwire. Stanton joined Rodriguez and Ruth as the third player to reach the milestone with the Yankees.

"That's pretty cool," Stanton said. "When I began this journey, I didn't know really what to expect or where I'd be or how long I'd be around. So, it's cool for me."

Stanton ended a 14-game homer drought with a two-run drive off Tyler Wells in the first inning. He entered his milestone at-bat with four hits in his previous 31 at-bats.

Fastest to 350 home runs Giancarlo Stanton reached the 350-homer milestone in his 1,341st career game, making him the seventh-fastest to accomplish the feat. Player Games Mark McGwire 1,280 Juan Gonzalez 1,298 Alex Rodriguez 1,301 Harmon Killebrew 1,319 Albert Pujols 1,320 Babe Ruth 1,329 Giancarlo Stanton 1,341

Stanton's milestone homer occurred after he had two hits in Tuesday's 12-8 win after getting Sunday off. He also singled in the eighth, marking the first time he has had consecutive multihit games this season.

"I thought really good at-bats last night," manager Aaron Boone said. "Had the off day and I just thought he came out yesterday and had really good at-bats, carried that over tonight and on a cold night just hit a no-doubter into the bleachers in right-center and had more good swings all night tonight."

Added Aaron Judge, who scored on Stanton's homer: "Wow, congrats to him for 350. He's a baller. He shows up every day ready to work."

Stanton, who also had a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth, helped the Yankees win their fifth straight and seventh in eight games.

He said he signed a bat and was working on a swap to get the ball back from the fan who retrieved it in the right field seats.

"Part of the exchange, we're working it out," Stanton said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.