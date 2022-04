Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means underwent successful Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Wednesday morning in Dallas, according to manager Mike Elias.

"Everything went great," Elias said.

Means will begin rehabilitation immediately.

The Orioles are hopeful that Means, an All-Star in 2019, can return in the first half of the 2023 season.

He was 0-0 in two starts this season, giving up three runs in eight innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.