Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who suffered a torn right ACL last July, has returned to the active roster, the team announced Thursday.

Acuna, 24, had been rehabbing with Triple-A Gwinnett with a target return date of May 6. He played an entire game Wednesday, and was hitting .368 in 19 at-bats over six games during his rehab assignment.

The two-time All-Star was playing like an MVP contender last season before injuring his right knee in the outfield at Marlins Park on July 10. He was hitting .283 with 24 home runs and a .990 OPS in 82 games at the time of the injury, and was left a spectator for Atlanta's World Series title run.

In a corresponding move, the Braves designated outfielder Alex Dickerson for assignment.

Atlanta hosts the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night prior to starting a six-game road trip on Friday against the Texas Rangers and New York Mets.