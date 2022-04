Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi has a torn ACL in his left knee and will be out indefinitely, team president Dayton Moore said Thursday.

Mondesi suffered the injury on an attempted pickoff play during Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

The speedy Mondesi was off to a slow start this season with a .140 batting average, three RBIs and five stolen bases in 15 games.