CHICAGO -- Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was removed from Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox because of right groin tightness.

Ohtani went 0-for-3 as the Angels' designated hitter before being lifted for pinch-hitter Jack Mayfield with two runners on and Los Angeles leading 4-0 in the ninth inning. The Angels ultimately won 6-4.

It was not immediately clear how Ohtani suffered the injury.

Ohtani is hitting .228 early in the season with four homers and 12 RBIs. On the mound, he has gone 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA across four starts.

The Angels were backed by another strong showing from starter Michael Lorenzen, who allowed just three runs in 8.1 innings of work. Mike Trout homered for the Angels, and Mayfield had an RBI single after replacing Ohtani.