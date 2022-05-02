The Cincinnati Reds placed second baseman Jonathan India on the injured list for the second time this season and then lost their sixth straight game, 10-1 to the Colorado Rockies, to fall to 3-19, setting the franchise mark for their worst start to a season.
Not only is the Reds' 3-19 record the worst start in franchise history, it's also tied for the second-worst record through 22 games in baseball's Modern Era (since 1900), according to ESPN Stats & Information. Only the Baltimore Orioles, who started the season 1-21 in 1988, have had a worse record through 22 games. The Reds are tied with three other teams.
"Our focus is by turning this around; that's it. Getting this going in the right direction,'' Cincinnati manager David Bell said. "I believe so much in what we're doing as a team as an organization like we've made so much progress.
"This is a tough, tough spot and I really have a lot of faith in our staff and our team to turn this around. That's a huge challenge. But I know it's going happen. That's the only focus I have. I haven't thought of anything else.''
The Reds' 3-19 start surpassed the 2018 team that started 4-18.
As for India, he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. It is the second time this season he has been placed on the IL for the same issue. He missed nine games from April 15-25.
"He hasn't been able to kind of break through being able to go full speed," Bell told reporters.
India has started the season strong with a .296 batting average in 11 games. He hasn't yet hit a home run after hitting 21 last season.
