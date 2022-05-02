Randal Grichuk hammers a 433-footer into left field to extend the Rockies' lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. (0:26)

The Cincinnati Reds placed second baseman Jonathan India on the injured list for the second time this season and then lost their sixth straight game, 10-1 to the Colorado Rockies, to fall to 3-19, setting the franchise mark for their worst start to a season.

Not only is the Reds' 3-19 record the worst start in franchise history, it's also tied for the second-worst record through 22 games in baseball's Modern Era (since 1900), according to ESPN Stats & Information. Only the Baltimore Orioles, who started the season 1-21 in 1988, have had a worse record through 22 games. The Reds are tied with three other teams.

"Our focus is by turning this around; that's it. Getting this going in the right direction,'' Cincinnati manager David Bell said. "I believe so much in what we're doing as a team as an organization like we've made so much progress.