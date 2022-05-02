The New York Mets have designated struggling infielder Robinson Cano for assignment.

Cano, 39, who is owed $24 million each of the next two seasons, is hitting just .195 with one home run and three RBIs in 41 at-bats this season. He was suspended for the 2021 season after violating MLB's policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

All MLB teams must reduce their rosters by two players, to 26, by Monday. The Mets also optioned right-hander Yoan Lopez to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday night as one of those moves.

The Mets acquired Cano from the Seattle Mariners in 2018, in a trade that also brought closer Edwin Diaz to New York. The Mets surrendered prized outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic as part of the package sent to Seattle.

In three seasons with the Mets, Cano hit .269 with 24 home runs and 72 RBIs.

An eight-time All-Star, Cano has a career average of .302 with 335 home runs and 1,305 RBIs in 17 seasons. He has 2,632 career hits, third-most among active players.