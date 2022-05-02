CHICAGO -- Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Chicago White Sox but is available off the bench after suffering a minor groin injury running to first base Sunday, according to the team.
"We got him out of the game yesterday, more as a precaution than anything," trainer Mike Frostad said Monday morning.
Ohtani's injury did not require an MRI and the team is hopeful he'll be back in the starting lineup in the next day or two.
"Nothing to rush on this yet," manager Joe Maddon said.
Ohtani was scheduled to pitch Tuesday in Boston but that will be pushed back until he's ready to go. Maddon was asked if Ohtani will pitch at all in the three-game series against the Red Sox.
"I hope so," he responded. "We're going to wait a day or two to figure that out. He's feeling pretty good today."
Frostad added: "We'll have to see how it plays out over the next couple of days. We're not at a position right now, on Monday, to make a determination on his next start."
Ohtani was pinch hit for in the ninth inning of Sunday's win over the White Sox after hitting into a double play two innings earlier. He slowed down as he approached first base, leading to him coming out of the game.
Ohtani ranks first in the American League with 17 runs and has a 4.19 ERA in four games started on the mound.