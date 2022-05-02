Shohei Ohtani slows up on his run to first after grounding into a double play in the seventh inning. (0:28)

CHICAGO -- Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Chicago White Sox but is available off the bench after suffering a minor groin injury running to first base Sunday, according to the team.

"We got him out of the game yesterday, more as a precaution than anything," trainer Mike Frostad said Monday morning.

Ohtani's injury did not require an MRI and the team is hopeful he'll be back in the starting lineup in the next day or two.