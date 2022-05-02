Major League Baseball suspended New York Mets reliever Yoan Lopez three games and manager Buck Showalter one after it deemed that Lopez intentionally threw at Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber during the top of the ninth inning of Sunday night's clash at Citi Field.

Both were also fined an undisclosed amount.

Lopez threw inside to Schwarber, prompting the umpires to warn both benches, after Francisco Lindor was hit by a 93 mph pitch in the eighth. Lopez then plunked Alec Bohm with a 1-2 changeup, but was not ejected.

The red-hot Mets won the NL East showdown, 10-6.

Lopez was optioned down after Sunday's game. If he doesn't appeal, he will serve the suspension once he returns to the Mets' active roster.

Showalter sat out Monday night's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Bench coach Glenn Sherlock served as interim manager.

Lopez also was at the center of another dustup last week, zipping a 94 mph fastball near the head of St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado. Arenado began yelling for Lopez to "do it again." The benches and bullpens cleared, and the teams pushed and shoved near home plate. Arenado later received a two-game suspension by MLB.