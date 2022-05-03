Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to return to the mound on Thursday in the finale of Los Angeles' three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The reigning AL MVP was originally scheduled to pitch Tuesday in Boston, but his start was pushed back after making an early exit Sunday because of groin tightness.

Ohtani wasn't in the Angels' starting lineup Monday against the Chicago White Sox but did pinch hit, grounding out in the top of the eighth inning.

Ohtani was pinch hit for in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the White Sox after hitting into a double play two innings earlier. He slowed down as he approached first base, leading to him coming out of the game.

The injury did not require an MRI, and he was back in the starting lineup at DH on Tuesday in Boston.

Ohtani is batting .226 with 4 home runs and 12 RBIs and has a 4.19 ERA in four games started on the mound.

Information from ESPN's Jesse Rogers and The Associated Press was included in this report.