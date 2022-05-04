NEW YORK -- The Mets announced that reliever Trevor May had a stress reaction on the lower portion of his right humerus that caused the triceps inflammation that landed him on the 15-day injured list.

"The immediate prescription is for Trevor to discontinue throwing for approximately four weeks and then reimage the area," the Mets said on Wednesday. "At that time, then we will update his plan of care."

The injury will sideline May for a significant chunk of the season, leaving the team without one of their late-inning relievers projected to set up closer Edwin Diaz.

May told reporters on Monday that he's been pitching through an injury, which has contributed to his performance so far in 2022 to the tune of an 8.64 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and eight runs allowed in 8⅓ innings pitched in eight games played.

"I'm not feeling 100% healthy. Trying to work through some stuff. Not really battling through it," May said. "It's hard to compete when you're just worried if something is going to hurt when you throw, to the point where I'm not very comfortable throwing my best pitches and taking too much time in between pitches to reset and try to get a little bit of energy to throw another one."