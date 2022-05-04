In May 1977, filmmaker George Lucas released the iconic "Star Wars." Since the sci-fi franchise's inception, it has become a classic in both film and television. The welll-known catchphrase "May the force be with you" has been tweaked to "May the Fourth Be With You" in honor of the unofficial holiday for all things Star Wars on May 4.
The sports world is no stranger to the famous series, as many athletes have used the film as inspiration for outfits, props and celebratory dances throughout the years.
Some teams have used the Star Wars brand for trolling purposes. Missouri Tigers football head coach Eli Drinkwitz brandished a lightsaber this past college football season after his team defeated the Florida Gators 24-23 in overtime. It was a direct response to Gators coach Dan Mullen in 2020 when he wore a Darth Vader costume to the news conference after his team beat Mizzou 41-17.
With Wednesday being the celebration of Star Wars, sports teams and athletes are taking part in the fun.
Higgy takes us to Jedi School 💫 #StarWarsDay— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 4, 2022
Hello there, @AaronRodgers12. 🤟 #StarWarsDay ✖️ #GoPackGo #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/ZYRVEtprf8— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 4, 2022
Hello there #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/6MiUW8o6bi— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 4, 2022
Y recuerden, que la fuerza los acompañe, #SomosCowboys 🫳🏻 pic.twitter.com/bwB2IEUBvx— Somos Cowboys (@SomosCowboys) May 4, 2022
Happy #StarWarsDay to all who celebrate! #MayThe4thBeWithYou— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 4, 2022
Join us for Star Wars Night August 8 to secure a limited-edition Mandalorian bobblehead. This is the way: https://t.co/W677Z1LXZX pic.twitter.com/rI4P2Ipaak
.@CopadoBrasil, I AM YOUR FATHER!— Cruzeiro 🦊 (@Cruzeiro) May 4, 2022
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/C97fR9dsqk
Hit 'em with the force like Obi. #MayThe4thBeWithYou 🤝 @obitoppin1 pic.twitter.com/eCfNBpVEe3— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 4, 2022
#MayThe4thBeWithYou... in a #WhiteHot kinda way 👀— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 4, 2022
Happy #StarWarsDay! pic.twitter.com/k1EdgI5CHd
May The Fourth Be With You 💫@ZHerbstreit @D_jack78 #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/034kPt0r7l— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 4, 2022
The Empire's ultimate weapon. #MayThe4thBeWithYou | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/dmUWe8vwA7— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 4, 2022
#MayThe4thBeWithYou ✨ pic.twitter.com/rH5LNDMYAq— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) May 4, 2022
#MayTheFourthBeWithYou— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) May 4, 2022
Download our #StarWarsDay wallpapers: https://t.co/WWyz88eZOL pic.twitter.com/vrsYAT2rtT