Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected Wednesday after the first inning of his start against the Miami Marlins after a confrontation with umpire Dan Bellino.

After a foreign-substance check in which Bellino stared at Bumgarner during a longer-than-typical examination of his left hand, Bumgarner and Bellino exchanged words. Bellino then threw the four-time All-Star out of the game.

Bumgarner was ejected for the altercation with Bellino and not because a foreign substance was detected.

A furious Bumgarner needed to be held back by Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and catcher Jose Herrera following the ejection. Earlier in the inning, he had shown frustration when plate umpire Ryan Wills called a close pitch to Miami's Garrett Cooper a ball.

Madison Bumgarner reacted furiously after being ejected by umpire Dan Bellino. AP Photo/Jim Rassol

It was the second career ejection for Bumgarner, who also was tossed on June 11, 2018, for arguing balls and strikes.

Bumgarner was replaced by right-hander Corbin Martin at the start of the second inning.

Bumgarner, 32, is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in six starts this season, his third with the Diamondbacks.