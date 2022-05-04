Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins after an apparent altercation during a check for foreign substances.

Bumgarner was ejected after the bottom of the first inning by first base umpire Dan Bellino, who was checking the veteran southpaw's pitching hand for foreign substances.

After the brief check was completed, Bumgarner appeared to say something to Bellino, who immediately ejected the four-time All-Star. Bumgarner reacted furiously and began arguing with Bellino before the two were separated by Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and catcher Jose Herrera.

Madison Bumgarner reacted furiously after being ejected by umpire Dan Bellino. AP Photo/Jim Rassol

Bumgarner earlier appeared to disagree with a call by home plate umpire Ryan Willis on a close pitch to Miami's Garrett Cooper. The left-hander was replaced by Corbin Martin at the start of the second inning.

Bumgarner, 32, is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in six starts this season, his third with the Diamondbacks.