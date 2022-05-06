Carlos Correa leaves the game after being plunked in the fifth inning. (0:21)

Correa exits after being hit by pitch (0:21)

The Minnesota Twins say star shortstop Carlos Correa may have suffered a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger during Thursday night's 5-3 loss to the Orioles in Baltimore.

Correa exited after being hit by a Spenser Watkins pitch in the top of the fifth inning.

Initial tests after the game revealed that Correa potentially suffered the non-displaced fracture, per the team. He will have a CT scan on Friday to confirm the extent of the injury.

It wasn't immediately clear how long Correa would be sidelined if the fracture is confirmed.

In March, the Twins signed Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million contract that includes opt-outs after the first two seasons.

The 27-year-old two-time All-Star is hitting .255 with 11 RBIs and two home runs this year.