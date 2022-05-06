The Boston Red Sox on Friday placed left-handed pitcher Rich Hill and infielder/outfielder Kike Hernandez on the COVID-19-Related Injured List.

Boston recalled outfielder Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester with Hernandez's roster spot, and selected right-handed pitcher John Schreiber to the active major league roster from Worcester for Hill's.

Hill, 42, allowed one hit over five scoreless innings Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, his third consecutive scoreless start.

Hernández, 30, has started 24 of Boston's 26 games this season in center field. Of his 18 hits, nine went for extra bases, and he has eight RBIs in his last 12 games.

The Red Sox are off to a sluggish start, beginning Friday's action tied for last place with the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.