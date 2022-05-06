Madison Bumgarner is ejected from the game by Dan Bellino after an altercation during a foreign substances check. (0:42)

Veteran umpire Dan Bellino has issued an apology after ejecting Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner in the first inning of Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins.

"I would like to address my actions on May 4 involving Madison Bumgarner," the statement said. "When I began my MLB career almost 15 years ago, I received some good advice. I was told to umpire every game as if my children were sitting in the front row. I fell short of those expectations this week. While I can't go back and change what happened, I take full accountability. I will learn from this incident, and I sincerely apologize."

Bumgarner, 32, was thrown out at the end of the inning during a routine check of his hands and glove for sticky substances. A fierce argument between the two ensued with Diamondbacks personnel needing to restrain Bumgarner. The situation escalated for several minutes before Bumgarner finally calmed down.

Bellino was disciplined for the incident, according to a source familiar with the situation, though he's working the series between the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers this weekend.

Bumgarner will not face further discipline.

"You guys have seen the video," Bumgarner said after the game on Wednesday. "I don't know if I could say anything that would make the situation better."

Bellino claimed Bumgarner was tossed for using profanity directed at him. Earlier in the inning the veteran pitcher showed some frustration at a ball/strike call by home plate umpire Ryan Willis. That came minutes before the confrontation with Bellino.

It's extremely rare for an umpire to issue a public apology though Bellino felt it was necessary in this case.