Ronald Acuna Jr. hit an absolutely massive home run while falling down

In general, it's considered somewhat important to keep your balance when you're up at bat. You're trying to hit a round ball with a round piece of wood, the ball is typically going extremely fast and moving all over the place, and if you're an inch off, you'll either hit it terribly or miss it entirely. If you're at the point where you're unable to keep your feet, it usually results in a Not Top 10.

Unless, of course, you're Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

In the fourth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Acuna fell over while taking a swing -- and still launched an absolutely massive home run to deep center field. The official distance was 450 feet with an exit velocity of 111.7 miles per hour. According to ESPN Stats and Information, Acuna has 28 home runs with an exit velocity of 110 miles per hour or more since 2019. That puts him fifth in the majors -- Pete Alonso (35), Shohei Ohtani (31), Bryce Harper (30) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (29) are the players in front of him.

One can only imagine how far he would have hit it had he stayed on his feet.