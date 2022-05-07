The St. Louis Cardinals on Friday placed right-hander Adam Wainwright on the injured list.

In a tweet, the veteran starter said he tested positive for COVID-19 but has no symptoms.

"Just so everyone knows, I feel great. 100%, with zero symptoms," he wrote. "Out of an abundance of caution and following MLB protocols I have to test negative twice before I can return. Which we're hoping is very soon. Thanks for thinking about me!"

Wainwright, the team's ace, is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against Baltimore. He has a 3.18 ERA in six starts this season.

Also, lefty Steven Matz returned from the bereavement list Friday.