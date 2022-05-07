Philadelphia Phillies infielder Didi Gregorius has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday, a day after Gregorius and outfielder Kyle Schwarber collided on a single to short left in the seventh inning of an eventual 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers. Gregorius' leg appeared to hit Schwarber in the face, but both stayed in the game.

In his third season with the Phillies, Gregorius has a slash line of .288/.338/.356 with seven RBIs.

In a corresponding roster move, the Phillies have recalled infielder Bryson Stott from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.