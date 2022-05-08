The Diamondbacks fall apart late as the Rockies plate four runs with two outs in the ninth to earn a comeback victory. (0:44)

Rockies rally with 2 outs in the 9th to beat the D-backs (0:44)

The Arizona Diamondbacks called up outfielder Alek Thomas, the top prospect in their system, from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

He is batting eighth and playing center field in Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks placed catcher Carson Kelly on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique. The move was made retroactive to Thursday.

Thomas is ranked as the No. 14 prospect in Major League Baseball by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. Thomas is one of four Diamondbacks in McDaniel's top 100 rankings. The others are outfielder Corbin Carroll (No. 21), shortstop Jordan Lawlar (No. 29) and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (No. 90).

Thomas, 22, is hitting .277 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 24 games for Reno this season.

Selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, Thomas has a .309 average with 34 home runs and 155 RBIs in 300 games over four minor league seasons.