CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox activated two key players from the injured list on Monday as third baseman Yoan Moncada and new reliever Joe Kelly are ready to make their first appearances of the season, the team announced in a press release.

Moncada, 26, has been out since the final days of spring with a right oblique strain while Kelly, 33, has been recovering from a biceps nerve injury. He signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the team in mid-March and should fill a middle- to late-inning reliever role.

The switch-hitting Moncada has been a big part of the White Sox two playoff teams the past two seasons but hasn't had an OPS above .800 since 2019. His power numbers dipped last season, as Moncada hit just 14 home runs but he compiled a career high in walks with 84.

The White Sox are last in the majors with just 58 walks in 27 games. To make room on the roster for the moves, the team placed lefty reliever Aaron Bummer on the injured list with a right knee strain while sending infielder Jake Burger to Triple-A Charlotte.