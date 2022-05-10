CHICAGO -- White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had his one-game suspension for making an obscene gesture toward fans in a game in Cleveland recently reduced to just a fine, according to a source familiar with the situation.

After a fan made a comment to Anderson in the first game of a doubleheader on April 20, Anderson was caught on camera flashing his middle finger in the direction of the fan.

He appealed and won, avoiding sitting out a game.

Anderson was suspended for the first three games of the 2022 season after making contact with an umpire late last year. He appealed that decision and got the suspension reduced to two games.

He's hitting .330 this season as a key member of the White Sox, who at 14-14 are in third place in the AL Central after winning the division last season.