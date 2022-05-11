CHICAGO -- White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez, who was expected to be out six to eight weeks after suffering a torn hamstring on April 23, said he's making quick strides in his recovery, is pain-free and has been running and swinging.

"We're gonna be back sooner than later," Jimenez said Tuesday.

The White Sox are counting on Jimenez to bounce back in a big way after he missed much of last season because of a ruptured left pectoral tendon. He was off to a slow start with just eight hits in 36 at-bats before he was injured trying to beat out a grounder at Minnesota on April 23.

The 25-year-old slugger felt it as he was running toward the base. He then stretched for the bag, stumbled and was taken from the field on a cart. Jimenez had surgery a few days later.

Jimenez's injury is similar to the one that sidelined White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal for almost two months last season. Right-hander Lance Lynn also is on the injured list with a similar issue after he was pulled from his final start of spring training with right knee discomfort.

"When I went down ... I was just a little frustrated because I wasn't feeling good," Jimenez said. "And then, that happened. Right now, I feel pretty good with the result that we have."

Jimenez smacked 31 homers as a rookie in 2019 and followed that up by hitting .296 with 14 home runs in 55 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was limited to 55 games last year after he was injured trying to make a catch on a home run during a spring training game.