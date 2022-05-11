The Cleveland Guardians game against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Guardians organization, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

The game was postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. MLB will provide a rescheduling update when it becomes available.

It was announced earlier Wednesday that Guardians manager Terry Francona tested positive for COVID-19 and would be sidelined indefinitely.

He currently is not showing any symptoms. Francona, 63, missed much of the past two seasons with a variety of health issues.

Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who filled in when Francona stepped away last season, was to manage the series finale against the White Sox. Hale will stay in that role until Francona returns to the team.