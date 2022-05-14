A ticket from the 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' game just sold at auction

One of the most memorable scenes in 1986's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" takes place at Wrigley Field.

Ferris, his friend Cameron and Ferris' girlfriend, Sloane, have skipped school to have a memorable day out in Chicago. As part of their adventures, they take in a Montreal Expos-Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field, where Ferris catches a foul ball. He's almost seen by his nemesis, Dean Ed Rooney, but Rooney just misses catching a glimpse of him as the camera cuts away from his catch.

Now, at least one lucky fan has purchased a piece of that particular bit of history.

Heritage Auctions had acquired a ticket from the game where the scene was filmed. The ticket ended up selling Friday for $1,050.

"Some fan at the game held on to their ticket and [it] turned out to be a good decision," Mike Provenzale, sports operations supervisor and auctioneer at Heritage, told ESPN.

The game took place Sept. 24, 1985, with the Expos beating the Cubs 17-15. Future Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson was the biggest star, going 4-for-6 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

Tickets to high-profile sporting events have sold for quite a bit of money in the past. Heritage auctioned off a ticket from Jackie Robinson's MLB debut for $480,000 in February, Provenzale said.