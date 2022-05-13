CHICAGO -- White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list a few hours before Chicago's game Friday against the New York Yankees.

Giolito, 27, was not scheduled to appear during Chicago's four-game weekend series against New York. He is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA over five starts this season.

To fill Giolito's spot on the roster, second-year outfielder Andrew Vaughn was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. He appeared in two rehab games for Triple-A Charlotte while working his way back from a bruised right hand suffered on May 2 when he was hit by a pitch.

Vaughn, 24, is hitting .283 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 16 games this season.

The White Sox had a game postponed Wednesday because of COVID-19 when an outbreak hit the Cleveland Guardians coaching staff.