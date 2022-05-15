Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. is day-to-day after an MRI on a sore groin that has forced him to miss three straight games came back negative.

The right fielder was expected to play Saturday against the San Diego Padres, but manager Brian Snitker said Acuña reported feeling uncomfortable when he arrived at the ballpark.

Snitker said Acuna's reconstructed right knee is not an issue. Acuna missed the second half of last season after the knee injury as Atlanta went on to win the World Series.

Acuna is batting .282 with two home runs, five RBI and five stolen bases in 10 games this season.